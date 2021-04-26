DCSO conducting traffic checkpoint on April 27

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday will conduct a traffic checkpoint at Hill Drive and Lake Drive as part of the Target Zero project.

The checkpoint will begin at around 6:00 p.m. and may slow traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to be alert.

During the traffic stop, deputies will check for “a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable), and any other violations that may be visible.”

DCSO says that the checkpoints are “in response to collisions, citizen traffic complains, and previous enforcement.”