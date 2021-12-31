DCSO conducting traffic safety checkpoints for dangerous driving during New Years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit in conjunction with Target Zero will be conducting traffic checkpoints for New Years.

Checkpoints will begin Friday, December 31 at about 9:00 p.m. and run into the early morning hours of Saturday, January 1.

Their goal is to ensure the safety of Dorchester County citizens during the holiday season.

Deputies are conducting checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement.

The driver will be checked for a valid driver’s license, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.

Checkpoints will be done at the following locations: