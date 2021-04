DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway 78 has reopened following an early morning crash near the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Scout Boats.

Lt. Rick Carson said the collision happened between a concrete truck and an SUV around 6:30 a.m., which caused the highway to close for several hours.

Traffic was diverted to Deming Way during the closure. But deputies say the roadway has reopened, with traffic moving slowly.

Injuries were reported, but no other details were provided.

🚨🚘 TRAFFIC BLOCKED BOTH DIRECTIONS: they are turning traffic around near Deming Way on one side and Industrial on the other. I-26 runs mostly parallel to 78 in this part of Dorchester County. Major slowdowns reported already, avoid the area ⬇️ https://t.co/qpWQcTFaT2 — Hanna Powers (@hannakpowers) April 23, 2021