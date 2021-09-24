DCSO: Deputies looking for suspect who fled from officials during traffic stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from deputies in the area of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

According to deputies, the suspect who ran fled the scene of a traffic stop near Stratton Dr.

Officials are in the area setting up a perimeter to search for him in the area of Cathedral Academy and Stratton Dr.

Details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Dorchester County deputies searching for a man who ran away during a traffic stop. A K-9 unit is on scene. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/3rispIQXOD — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) September 24, 2021