DCSO: Deputies looking for suspect who fled from officials during traffic stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from deputies in the area of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

According to deputies, the suspect who ran fled the scene of a traffic stop near Stratton Dr.

Officials are in the area setting up a perimeter to search for him in the area of Cathedral Academy and Stratton Dr.

Details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

