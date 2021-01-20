DCSO Deputy recognized for helping elderly citizen with heating issue; company responds to fix for free

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is being thanked by members of the community after helping an elderly citizen get the repairs that she needed for a heating unit.

Provided

Cpl. Bryce Barrington says he responded to a call for service last Wednesday where he met an elderly woman who was both wheelchair bound and on a tight budget needing help with her heat.

“I walked around the house and saw this,” he said, sharing the photo of a completely frozen-over air conditioning unit.

Cpl. Barrington said within an hour Carolina Sun Heating and Air responded to fix the issue without charging the woman.

“I also received roughly 10 Facebook messages from other people and companies also willing fix the unit for free,” he said in a Facebook post. “I’m truly thankful for this community we live in!”

“We would first like to thank Carolina Sun Heating and Air for stepping up last night and helping out one of our citizens in need,” officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said. “We would also like to recognize and thank Cpl. Bryce Barrington for going above and beyond.”