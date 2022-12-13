DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man for a 2014 burglary, sexual assault, and kidnapping case after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Gerard Felder (32) of Ladson was charged with burglary, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of kidnapping in connection to a November 22, 2014 home invasion on Pine Grove Drive.

According to the report, a woman returned home from a night out with friends around 4:45 a.m. that morning and found the door kicked in.

Her five children told her that two men broke into the house armed with what they described as a shot gun and said it was a “drug bust.” The kids said that the men held some of the victims at gunpoint and demanded to know where the mother’s friend had hidden drugs.

During the invasion, the oldest daughter was sexually assaulted multiple times, according to the report.

After searching the house, the report states that one of the men said they “weren’t going to kill them” and left, taking the oldest victim’s cell phone.

DNA evidence collected at the scene was run through a national database and on August 2, 2022, matched with Felder.

After subsequent investigation, detectives determined they had enough evidence to bring charges against Felder.

Felder is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.