DCSO: Human remains found in woods near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday evening in the woods near Summerville.

According to DCSO, a person was walking through the woods between Finucan Road and South Pointe Boulevard around 6:00 p.m. and found the remains, which DCSO says have “been there for an extended period of time.”

DCSO and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are working to identify the remains.

Anyone that “is missing a friend or family member or may have information on persons frequenting” the area should contact DCSO at (843) 832-0350.

