DCSO: Hunters discover human remains Sunday afternoon in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating after human remains were located by hunters over the weekend.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old St. George Road just after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday where hunters, who were tracking a deer, discovered the human remains.

Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO said it’s currently unclear how long the remains have been there, or whether the remains are male or female. He also said the race is unknown.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the remains is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)832-0350. After hours contact Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch at (843)873-5111 and they will connect you with an investigator.