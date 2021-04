DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday responded to an afternoon shooting on the 9100 block of Charleston Highway.

DCSO and the Harleyville Police Department arrived around 12:30 p.m. to find a man — who is believed to be a suspect in the case — with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made so far in the case.