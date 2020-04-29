DCSO investigating discovery of human remains

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced on Tuesday that they are investigating human remains found “in the upper end of the county.”

DCSO said that the remains have been sent for an autopsy, and that “it is too early to speculate the identity of the person.”

Very limited information has been provided in this ongoing investigation.

DCSO, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division are working identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

