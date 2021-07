SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday afternoon suspected drowning in the Sunburst Lakes neighborhood.

According to DCSO, officers got a call about a body in a pond shortly before 1:00 p.m. Responding deputies found a man floating face down in the pond.

DCSO and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at MUSC.