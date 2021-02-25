DCSO investigating early morning shooting at bar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating an early morning shooting at JC’s Bar and Grill.

According to the report, deputies arrived to the Ashley Phosphate Road location shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival deputies saw that the business’s glass door had been shattered.

Deputies said that witnesses on scene were initially not “forthcoming.”

A bartender and manager told deputies that she at first thought a pool ball was thrown through the door.

A customer later told her that someone was “playing with a gun when it accidentally went off.”

She said she heard a loud pop that sounded like it came from inside and the glass shattered, but “no one ran or scattered.”

Another customer contradicted that narrative, and told deputies she was sitting down eating around 12:45 a.m. when she heard the gunshot. She stood up to run out of the restaurant and tripped. This witness said that she was trampled by other customers as they were trying to flee the building.

Meanwhile, deputies were called to Summerville Medical Center in reference to a patient that had been dropped off with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim told deputies that he “did not know who shot him, couldn’t remember if he was inside the bar or outside, and was not arguing with anyone.”

Deputies tried to review security footage, but were told that the owner would have to contact IT to retrieve the footage.