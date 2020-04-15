DCSO investigating fatal stabbing in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has released preliminary details about a civil disturbance that left one person dead on Tuesday.

According to the report, DCSO was called to an apartment on the 200 block of Pigeon Bay Road in Summerville. Deputies on scene were advised that the victim, identified as LaShunda Pugh (33), allegedly broke into the apartment, and the resident living in the apartment stabbed her.

Deputies found Pugh in a nearby parking lot and “rendered aid until Dorchester County EMS arrived” and transported Pugh to Trident Medical Center, where she later died.

The Dorchester County Coroner identified the cause of death as a stab wound to the neck, but noted that an autopsy will be conducted at MUSC on Wednesday.

DCSO said that no charges have been filed. The case is actively being investigated.