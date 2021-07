DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at the Azalea Park Apartments on Orangeburg Road.

According to DCSO, deputies arrived around 2:24 p.m. and secured the scene. Deputies remained on scene as of 3:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital and detectives are in communication with that person.

No further information is available at this time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.