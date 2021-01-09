DCSO investigating possible home invasion on Beret Street

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is on scene of a possible home invasion in Dorchester County.

Officials say it happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Beret Street.

Law enforcement remained on scene as of 6:15 p.m. investigating.

News 2 is en route to the scene and is working to learn more.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

