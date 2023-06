DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood.

According to DCSO, one person was injured.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

DCSO said that no one is in custody as of 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.