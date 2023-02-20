LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an animal cruelty case in Ladson, the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

A Ring doorbell video that surfaced on social media over the weekend showed two juveniles abusing a cat.

The video was recorded on a doorbell camera at a home in the Plantation Ridge neighborhood. Holden, 8, found the cat with his mom after the video was shared online.

“There was a boy who picked him up and slammed him on a concrete floor,” said Holden, describing the video. They were also seen and heard laughing at their actions.

Photo: Pet Helpers

According to deputies, multiple tips received by the agency led them to Bob O Link Court — the location of the incident.

DCSO said that detectives were able to identify the person in the video seen throwing the cat as a 13-year-old boy.

According to Pet Helpers, the cat is being checked by a veterinarian and could be in a foster home by Monday night.