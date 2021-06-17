DCSO looking to identify Lowes Foods shoplifters

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying two men accused of shoplifting from the Lowes Foods on Dorchester Road.

One man is described as a white male with a goatee who was wearing a gray shirt, brown shorts, white shoes, and black sunglasses.

The second man was driving the car, and is described as a white male wearing a gray tank top. He had a short blonde/gray beard and tattoos on his right/arm shoulder that looks similar to a Superman logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Perkins at (843) 832-0300.