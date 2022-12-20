DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection to a November 7, 2020 shooting.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Haven Oaks Apartments. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Ty’won Washington (18), died at the scene.

Deputies arrested Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor after cell phone information indicated he was with Washington the night of the murder, and the gun used to kill Washington was “forensically tied” to him.

Drayton-Fabor was charged with murder and booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

