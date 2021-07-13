DCSO: Man arrested for fleeing from, firing at deputies

Jerry Lee Gooding, 29, was arrested for shooting at deputies during a foot chase on Sunday in Dorchester County, (Photo: Dorchester County Detention Center booking photo)

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Sunday arrested Jerry Lee Gooding (29) of Ridgeville after he fled from, then fired at deputies.

According to DCSO, officers went to a Summerville residence on Sunday evening to serve Gooding outstanding arrest warrants. When Gooding saw law enforcement, he fled from the Twin Lake Drive house into nearby woods.

As deputies pursued him, shots were fired in their direction, prompting one deputy to return fire at Gooding.

No one was hit during the gunfire exchange and Gooding surrendered shortly after.

Gooding was originally facing charges for drugs and driving under suspension. He is now also being charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm.

Bond was denied.