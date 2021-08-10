Hallucinating man threw hot grease, caused disturbance at Food Lion in Jedburg

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who caused a disturbance inside a Lowcountry grocery store was detained Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Food Lion at Jedburg crossroads just before noon regarding an altercation. Once at the scene, they encountered a male who was hallucinating and incoherent.

When deputies attempted to speak with the man, he told them they were not the police.

Officials say the man became more vocal and destructive as they waited for backup to arrive. “He also obtained utensils from the deli area and began to sling hot grease about the area,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Store employees and customers began to exit the store while deputies distracted the man. At one point, Lt. Carson said deputies located three store employees inside a walk-in freezer where they initially hid when the disturbance began.

“Those employees were escorted outside by deputies leaving the subject and deputies inside the store,” Lt. Carson said.

The man continued to yell at deputies and vandalize the store.

Negotiators arrived on the scene and repeatedly attempted to communicate with and calm the man. Family members also responded to the store and tried to calm him.

As the man became more enraged and threatening, deputies made the decision to deploy a non-lethal weapon, firing a blunt force round, and were able to take the man into custody.

“The subject continued to be combative and boisterous after being placed in a DCEMS ambulance. Multiple deputies accompanied DCEMS and escorted the ambulance to Trident Medical Center for any necessary treatment and for observation,” said Lt. Carson.

Three deputies received minor injuries; one suffered a minor burn to their hand while trying to move a deep fryer from the suspect’s reach.

Another received abrasions and a minor strain to a wrist when detaining the subject. A third was bitten by the man while he was being transported to the hospital.

No customers or Food Lion employees reported any injuries.

Charges have not yet been filed.