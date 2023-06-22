DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Hanahan man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Savion Avante Scott, 20, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with murder.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Dorchester Manor Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. on June 16 and found a male victim lying in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a DCSO report.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told detectives that Scott and the 21-year-old victim got into a fight and that he heard several gunshots as he was attempting to leave the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brothers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact authorities at 843-873-5111 or 843-832-0350.