DCSO: Man in custody after threatening shoppers at Dollar General, cutting man with machete

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday took a man into custody after he allegedly brought a hatchet into a Summerville Dollar General and threatened customers, then cut a man with a machete in the parking lot.

DCSO received the call around 4:07 p.m. and sent units to the scene.

Around 20 deputies responded to search for the man, who had fled into a wooded area nearby. At 5:20 p.m., the man was located at Milton’s Branch Road and Highway 78.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to DCSO.

EMS responded to the Dollar General and took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

DCSO has not yet released the name of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.