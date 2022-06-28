DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to the victim, he went inside his residence on Peppertree Lane shortly after 10:00 p.m. to get the charger for his ankle monitor. His girlfriend was waiting in the car outside.

Both the victim and his girlfriend said they heard loud bangs, at which point the victim realized he had been shot twice.

The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the the hospital, where he was met by law enforcement.

According to DCSO, the victim said that he did not know who shot him “and felt like it was an ambush.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.