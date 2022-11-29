SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is working to identify an individual wanted for questioning in regard to a home burglary in Summerville.

The burglary occurred at an apartment on Timber Lane around Oct. 21. and surveillance video showed two unknown males in an open back window of the residence, according to a DCSO report.

The report indicates that $5,100 worth of items, including a WII gaming system, multiple pairs of Air Jordan One shoes, two silver necklaces, and a belt were stolen from the home.

The following individual is wanted for questioning by DCSO:

The individual has not been named as a suspect, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact DCSO immediately.