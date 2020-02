DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Carl Wayne Alewine (29).

According to DCSO, Alewine was last seen in January, possibly leaving the Ridgeville area in a black Volkswagen.

He is 5’8 in height and weighs around 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family advised that he may be in Columbia.

Anyone with information can contact DCSO at 843-873-5111.