DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) released new information Tuesday about a May 12 homicide in Ridgeville.

According to DCSO, Mariyah Ezell was shot multiple times on Timothy Lane.

Four people have been arrested so far, including Drayton Tarvarus Smalls (18) of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck (19) of North Charleston, Bailey Maria Taylor (17) of North Charleston, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Summerville.

According to an affidavit for Smalls, the murder was planned.

The group “drove to Timothy Lane where [Smalls and one other person] exited the car with the victim and shot her several times.”

Surveillance video captured the car arriving to and leaving the area.

DCSO said that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.