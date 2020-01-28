DCSO: One person dead following shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that one person has been confirmed dead in a “shooting incident” in Summerville.

DCSO advised that the shooting took place near Boone Hill Road and Flowertown.

Officials are on scene. DSCO emphasized that it is an active scene.

No further information is available at this time.

