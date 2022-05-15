DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Ridgeville early Sunday morning.

Authorities with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 3 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies identified two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims are in stable conditions at two separate hospitals.

“Details are sketchy and cooperation has been minimal,” Lt. Rick Carson of DCSO said.

The incident is currently under investigation by DCSO.

