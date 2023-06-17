DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a Friday afternoon shooting in the Dorchester Manor neighborhood, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Dorchester Manor Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. and found a male victim lying in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim — identified as 21-year-old Thomas Anthony Carter — was taken to the hospital where he later died, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brothers said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO at 843-873-5111.