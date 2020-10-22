DCSO: One injured in parking lot shooting

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on Ashley Phosphate Road.

Deputies arrived shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a man “suffering from two minor gunshot wounds.”

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to DCSO, “details are sketchy currently.” Investigators are processing the scene and will provide updates as more details come to light.

