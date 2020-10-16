DCSO recovers drugs, weapons during traffic checkpoint

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday conducted a safety checkpoint near Highway 165 and County Line Road.

The SC Highway Patrol assisted with “numerous traffic stops” and “a stationary checkpoint.”

During the checkpoint, officials issued the following citations/arrests:

  • 3 – Driving Under Suspension
  • 1 – Driving Under the Influence
  • 2 – Simple Possession of Marijuana with a combined weight of 56.9gg
  • 1 – Operating an Unsafe Vehicle
  • 1 – Use of another license plate on another vehicle
  • 1 – Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • 1 – Failure to Surrender Plate
  • 1 – Seat Belt Violation
  • 1 – Reckless Driving
  • 8 – Speeding
  • 2 – Guns seized
  • 1 – Possession of Meth
  • 1 – Possession of Ecstasy
  • 1 – Possession of Xanax
  • 1 – Felon in Possession Firearm

Additionally, officials executed a search warrant at a residence as a result of the checkpoint.

