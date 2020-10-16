DCSO recovers drugs, weapons during traffic checkpoint

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)-- Earlier this year, Juliette Coon made the decision to keep her first grade daughter, Lily, home for the school year.

"It is really hard, I try to hold back tears cause I felt that I did the right thing and it doesn't come with an instruction book," Coon said. "At that time I thought you know as a mom I made the right decision but [education] wise I made the wrong choice. She is ready to go back. She did not want to wear a mask and now she wants to. She says I can't learn this way," she continued.