DCSO recovers drugs, weapons during traffic checkpoint

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday conducted a safety checkpoint near Highway 165 and County Line Road.
The SC Highway Patrol assisted with “numerous traffic stops” and “a stationary checkpoint.”
During the checkpoint, officials issued the following citations/arrests:
- 3 – Driving Under Suspension
- 1 – Driving Under the Influence
- 2 – Simple Possession of Marijuana with a combined weight of 56.9gg
- 1 – Operating an Unsafe Vehicle
- 1 – Use of another license plate on another vehicle
- 1 – Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- 1 – Failure to Surrender Plate
- 1 – Seat Belt Violation
- 1 – Reckless Driving
- 8 – Speeding
- 2 – Guns seized
- 1 – Possession of Meth
- 1 – Possession of Ecstasy
- 1 – Possession of Xanax
- 1 – Felon in Possession Firearm
Additionally, officials executed a search warrant at a residence as a result of the checkpoint.