DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dash camera video from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a suspect involved in a pursuit crashed into a utility pole and rolled over one of its deputies.

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the pursuit and attempting to strike a deputy. He was initially taken to a local hospital to receive treatment after rolling his car several times.

The incident began Tuesday after Hill failed to stop for law enforcement on Cone Lane over an expired registration. A short pursuit ensued but was canceled.

“A few minutes later the vehicle was observed again on Central Avenue in front of 2005 Central. The deputy who made the original attempt to stop Mr. Hill approached the vehicle and the suspect once again fled,” said officials with the sheriff’s office in a news release.

While traveling on Scotch Range Road, deputies say Hill realized he could not escape the neighborhood and returned to Central Avenue.

A deputy was standing near a power pole and attempting to deploy stop sticks on Hill’s vehicle; however, officials say the man left the roadway and traveled directly toward the deputy and the power pole.

Hill struck the power pole, which caused it to break in half. The car then rolled multiple times. “One of those times appearing to roll on or over the deputy who had gone to the ground,” officials said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he was examined and released. The sheriff’s office said he suffered numerous injuries, but he will recover.

Hill was immediately taken into custody by Dorchester County deputies. He is charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and malicious damage to electrical systems greater than $10,000. He also received citations for not having a driver’s license in his possession, driving under suspension, and a warning for an expired registration sticker.

The investigation is ongoing.