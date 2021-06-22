DCSO: Man arrested following standoff at Archdale Forest Apartments

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO) on Tuesday responded to a barricaded subject situation at the Archdale Forest Apartments.

Deputies arrived shortly after 4:00 p.m. after residents reported seeing a man pointing what appeared to be a rifle at other people.

Arriving deputies caught a glimpse of the man before he retreated into an apartment.

DCSO teams at the scene, including a hostage negotiator, set up a perimeter and began communicating with the man.

He was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.