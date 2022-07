DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning residents about a scam that is spoofing a county phone number.

According to DCSO, scammers are calling people claiming to be from the DCSO Civil Process Unit. The scammers say that they have papers to serve.

The calls come from the number (843) 829-7422. DCSO is advising residents not to answer calls that come from that number and to report the calls to DCSO.