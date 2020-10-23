DCSO searching for armed and dangerous man involved in car wreck, shooting

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for a man and vehicle involved in an October 21 shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road.

DCSO arrived to the parking lot of the Beer and Tobacco Outlet and found “what appeared to be a car wreck in the middle of the parking lot.”

A woman in one of the cars advised that she was driving and noticed someone appear behind her vehicle and start shooting at the car in front of her.

The person in the car in front of her returned fire. Caught in the crossfire, the woman ducked for cover in her car, which caused her to crash into one of the other vehicles.

One victim was hit twice and was taken to the hospital.

According to DCSO, Karl Ramsey (26) is wanted on two charges of attempted murder in connection to the incident. His car is a gold/tan/light brown sedan with a red or maroon right front qarter-panel.

DCSO says that “Ramsey is known to frequent downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston” and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact your nearest law enforcement agency or DCSO.