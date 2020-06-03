DCSO searching for armed and dangerous man

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for Malik Paul Quintan George (25) in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Highway 61.

According to DCSO, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Givhans near Three Sisters. Multiple rounds were shot into a vehicle, and one person was shot in the hip.

George is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and posession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact DCSO at (843) 873-5111, or your local law enforcement agency. He is considered armed and dangerous.