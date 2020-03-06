DCSO searching for man wanted in stolen camper, storage unit break-ins

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County need your help locating a man in connection to storage unit break-ins.

Authorities say William Erich Scott Smallwood has been identified as a person of interest after receiving reports of a stolen camper and multiple storage unit break-ins on February 26th.

They say Smallwood drives a 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with rear damage on the driver side.

Anyone who knows where Smallwood is should contact Det. Cpl. D. Smith at dsmith2@dorchestercountys.gov or 843-832-0010 Ext-5118.