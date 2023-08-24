DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for the armed man who robbed a St. George convenience store on Thursday evening.

According to DCSO, the incident happened at the Enmarket on Charleston Highway.

The man has tattoos on both of his arms and calves.

He was last seen driving a blue Ford Bronco II with a removable top and no spare tire.



Via DCSO

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing an orange shirt. He changed after the robbery, according to DCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO Sgt. Leta Boehler at (843) 873-5111.