DCSO searching for person of interest in credit card fraud case

CHARLETSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday appealed to the public for help identifying a person of interest in a credit card fraud case.

On May 3, the man used a stolen credit card at the Summerville Walmart to purchase around $724.00 worth of goods.

He was captured on video making the transaction.

DCSO emphasized that there is no warrant for the man — he is only considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Whetstone at (843) 832-0010.