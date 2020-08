DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for a black 2019 Kawasaki Z125 motorcycle, with a missing right side mirror.

According to DCSO, the motorcycle was stolen on August 4 around 4:15 a.m. from a location on Whispering Woods Drive in Summerville. Surveillance cameras caught a photo of the subject from behind, walking away with the motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Rebecca Gregg at: rgregg@dorchestercountysc.gov