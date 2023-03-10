DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for a suspect that fled after a Friday afternoon car chase.

According to DCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The driver fled, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

The suspect left the car near County Line Road and fled on foot.

Deputies are searching the area as of 3:30 p.m. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search.

