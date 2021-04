DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) _ The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a trailer stolen March 30.

The trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 10170 Dorchester Road.

It is a black 6×12 Down 2 Earth Dump Trailer with wooden borders and a spare tire on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 873-5111.