DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) was wanted for a string of burglaries spanning from early November to the day of his arrest.

Elleyon White (21) was arrested for burglary, armed robbery, and kidnapping. The charges stem from four known burglary/armed robbery incidents in and around the Dorchester Manor neighborhood, where White lived.

According to arrest warrants, the crimes targeted Hispanic households.

The first incident happened November 7 at a home on Stratton Drive. The victim told deputies that he was in bed when two Black men, one of whom was wearing a mask, entered his room. The masked man pointed a gun at the victim, told him to “give it up,” hit him with the gun, then demanded money again, according to the report.

The victim said he gave the men $200 in cash, $40 in change, and jewelry worth $1,100.

The men checked the house for more money then ran off towards Ashley Phosphate Road, according to the report.

On December 19, the second and third incidents occurred at homes on Pine Grove Drive.

The first report states that the victims told deputies through an interpreter that they went to the store around 8:30 a.m. and returned home to find the front door kicked in and the bedrooms “ransacked.” Deputies noted that there was damage to the doors and doorframes.

The victims said that as they were assessing the damage at their house, they noticed two Black men walk out of the house next door and walk towards them, before they “took off running.”

Deputies went to check on the neighbor’s house and discovered that a burglary had occurred there as well. The report notes “the wall next to the front door had a hole from the doorknob slamming into the wall” and “two out of the three bedrooms had been ransacked.”

Through a translator, the homeowner told deputies that the burglars took an iPad valued at $300, two iPhones valued at $300 each, and an LG home stereo valued at $150, all of which he intended to send to Guatemala.

The fourth incident happened Wednesday, just hours before deputies tried to arrest White and he barricaded himself inside his home.

Deputies arrived to a home on Pine Grove Drive the morning of December 21 in reference to an armed robbery.

The victims said that an unknown Black man broke into the home and demanded money. He placed a gun to one victim’s head, fired one round into the ceiling, then struck the victims “with the butt of the revolver,” according to the report.

A total of $840 was reported stolen.

Stolen items — including a keychain with “Guatemala” stitched on it — were found at White’s home, according to warrants. Fingerprints and clothing matching the description provided by victims also tied him to the crimes.

DCSO said that additional charges and arrests are likely.

White’s bond hearing was set for Thursday afternoon but has been delayed until Friday morning.

