DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a State Transport Officer was injured in a collision Wednesday.

According to DCSO, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 78 near Reevesville.

The officer’s patrol vehicle collided with a dump truck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.