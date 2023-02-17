SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

According to DCSO, a search was conducted at the home of 58-year-old Anthony Alton Feagin on Thursday in connection with an investigation into a stolen vehicle and a stolen tractor.

Deputies responded to Hickory Ridge Way on Feb. 9 in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim stated her husband was working in the back yard when he heard the Dodge Ram crank. Using a built-in tracker, detectives were able to trace the car to an address associated with Feagin, an report states.

The report further states that four days later, a Kubota tractor was reported stolen out of Berkeley County.

Authorities said the search of Feagin’s home resulted in the recovery of the stolen Dodge Ram and tractor as well as six more stolen vehicles, ten chopped vehicles, five firearms, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 13 hydrocone pills, and two grams of fentanyl.

Feagin was arrested and charged with six counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, and two drug charges.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said additional arrests are possible.