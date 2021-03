NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Friday arrested Terraneka Nicole Nail (31) for a Wednesday shooting at JC’s Bar and Grill on Ashley Phosphate Road.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said that they saw a crowd of around 20 people fighting and that someone had a gun.

Nail is facing one charge of attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing, and DCSO says that more arrests are expected.