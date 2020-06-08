DCSO transitiong patrol fleet to Hybrids

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is transitioning their patrol fleet to Hybrid Ford Interceptor vehicles, according to a press release sent Monday. Sheriff L.C. Knight made the decision after seeing the benefits of transitioning just a few vehicles last year to Hybrids, which resulted in over $24,000 in fuel savings.





Fifteen Hybrid utility vehicles are being outfitted with DCSO gear, the first of which was delivered on Monday. The department expects a yearly savings of between $3,000 and $6,000 per vehicle. DCSO is “the first agency in the Lowcountry to begin switching over to Hybrid vehicles for patrol duties.”

The Ford Interceptor Hybrid is the “first ever pursuit-rated hybrid law enforcement SUV.” The vehicle “has the same safety rating and comes with the same amount of interior room and cargo space as the Explorer before it” and an “estimated fuel combined rating” of 24mpg.

According to DCSO, when the vehicles are stopped “the gasoline engines will be turned off and all electronics will be powered by the on-board lithium-ion hybrid battery.”

The change is part of an ongoing effort by Sheriff Knight to “put the best equipment available in the hands of his deputies while continuing to reduce costs to the Dorchester County taxpayers.”