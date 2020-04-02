DCSO trying to identify theft suspects

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men suspected of stealing from the Dorchester County Recycling facility at 235 Old Fort Drive.









According to DCSO, all of the stolen items have yet to be identified, “but several photos show a blue Kobalt air compressor” being carried out of the facility.

DCSO has not identified any of the suspects. Anyone with information on the men is asked to contact DCSO at (843) 873-5111 or Detective Owens at (843) 832-0010 ext. 5291. DCSO can also be reached by sending a private message to their Facebook page.