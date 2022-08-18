DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday arrested two people after a person was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to DCSO, they responded along with Dorchester County fire and EMS units to a residence on Swanson Drive in Summerville shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A caller — identified as Katherine Mizell (48) — said that the victim was in a room with the door locked and was not responding. Mizell said that she broke the door down and found the victim laying unconscious on the bed.

First responders determined that the victim was dead and later located “a fatal wound” on the body.

DCSO “worked through the night tracking leads and gathering evidence.”

Early Friday morning, deputies arrested Mizell and Walter Cook (41) on murder charges. Both were denied bond and are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The Dorchester County Coroner identified the victim as Kaycey Hornsby (21) of Summerville and said that she died “of homicidal violence.” An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.